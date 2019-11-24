Nonprofit holds free Thanksgiving dinner for Barboursville community

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach held a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community Saturday night.

The meal included turkey with all the trimmings and had over 150 people come out to celebrate the holidays early.

“It takes a bunch of people who might not have a Thanksgiving dinner because of their finances or might not have a Thanksgiving dinner because there’s one or two people in a house alone. It gives them a place where they can have a meal with other people and not be alone,” says Barboursville First United Methodist Church Pastor Kerry Bart.

The community outreach holds free meals on the last Saturday of every month. But they say their Thanksgiving dinner is one of the most important and usually has their largest turnout.

“We get a lot of appreciation,” says volunteer Jeanette Rowsey, “And for the volunteers, we appreciate doing it because it’s kind of like one big happy family.”

All the food from Saturday night’s dinner, as well as the monthly meals, are donations from local churches and businesses.

You can find out how you can donate or volunteer for the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach on their website.

