Nonprofit organization helping to protect children from online predators

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Secure WV HackerCon is holding its annual information security conference in Charleston to spread awareness and education on how to protect yourself from hackers. But one organization attending the conference is standing out.

The Innocent Lives Foundation wants to educate people on how to protect children while online. They spread awareness while simultaneously tracking down predators.

“There are a lot of bad men and women doing horrible things to our kids and they’re doing them publicly out on the internet”, says COO of Innocent Lives Foundation Shane McCombs, “They think they can hide behind a username and the reality is that’s not always the case”.

More than half of children have their online accounts public, making it easy for child predators to gather information.

“We’re looking for clues that are left behind out on the internet. Those signs are information that are left on forms or anything else”, says McCombs.

The nonprofit foundation teams up with law enforcement to further investigation online child predators. They also partner with cybersecurity experts, which made the Secure WV conference a great place to open up the conversation.

The Innocent Lives Foundation says for some, it’s an uncomfortable topic people tend to shy away from. However, the only way to protect your child from an online predator is through communication, education, and setting boundaries.

You can learn more about the Innocent Lives Foundation on their website at www.innocentlivesfoundation.org/.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories