North Carolina man arrested in Charleston with four pounds of marijuana

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man is under arrest after officers discover around 4 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to a release from Charleston Police, Derrick Nicholson, 46, of Rockingham, North Carolina was placed under arrest following a traffic stop on I-77 southbound near mile marker 102.

Police say Nicholson appeared very nervous and information he provided to offivers warranted a further investigation.

A K9 sniffed the vehicle and located a duffel bag containing about 4 pounds of marijuana.

