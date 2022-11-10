CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from North Carolina has pleaded guilty to traveling to West Virginia to have sex with a minor.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Brian Mathew Wittman, 33, of Madison, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to the charge of “traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.”

Court documents and statements say Wittman contacted an individual on Instagram whom he believed was a minor female on May 11, 2022. The DOJ says he admitted to asking for her phone number and sending her text messages including a photo of his genitals. According to court documents, Wittman admitted to texting the minor for approximately a week with the intent of enticing her into engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

The DOJ says Wittman contacted the minor through text on May 19, 2022 to meet the following day in Nicholas County, West Virginia. Court records say Wittman admitted to driving from North Carolina the following day. The DOJ says he was met by law enforcement officers when he arrived in Nicholas County.

According to court documents, Wittman admitted to the officers that he had sent the sexually explicit messages and allegedly admitted to sending them to other minor females through Instagram. Court documents say when officers searched Wittman’s vehicle, they found condoms, blankets, a pillow and a morning-after birth control pill. The DOJ says Wittman admitted to purchasing the pill.

Wittman is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2, 2023, according to the DOJ. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Wittman is also required to register as a sex offender.