CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Homeowners in Charleston’s Edgewood neighborhood are worried after a Friday night fire destroyed a home where multiple fire hydrants did not work properly.

Firefighters say three fire hydrants closest to the home had very low water flow, making it very difficult to put the flames out. The damage was so severe that the building was demolished on Saturday, under 24 hours following the start of the fire.

Experts say fire hydrants should be inspected at least once a year and that flow tests should be performed once every five years. It is uncertain the last time checks were conducted in Edgewood.

Neighbors such as Sue McKalip say they felt safe to see the fire department come to the scene on Friday night, but became concerned when they noticed the department’s hoses kept running out of water.

“It’s scary,” McKalip said. “And if something would happen to one of the other houses…And to be perfectly honest, if these fire hydrants are in this condition, what are the other fire hydrants throughout the city? What do they look like? I would be concerned as anyone anywhere in the city of Charleston.”

In a statement, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin called the lack of water unacceptable and pointed the finger at West Virginia American Water for the issue. 13 News reached out to the company for comment, but they said they would not comment at this time.