Jackson County man accused of killing missing wife pleads not guilty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Jackson County man accused of killing his wife has pleaded not guilty. James Michael Kiser appeared before Judge Duke Bloom during his arraignment for the murder of his wife, Crystal Dawn Kiser, who was first reported missing back in August of this year.

In September, police were led to Crystal’s body in a shallow grave in Kentuck, West Virginia after James confessed to the killing. Prosecutors say James killed Crystal after she told him she wanted a divorce after years of abuse.

James will be back in court in early April of next year. He faces charges of 1st-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.

