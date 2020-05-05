Now we’re cookin’: Outdoor dining now available in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As part of phase two of Jim Justice’s plan to reopen the state of West Virginia, restaurants are now allowed to serve patrons in outdoor dining areas – as long as they are far enough apart – which is helping a lot of people feel like things are “getting back to normal.”

“We typically go on ‘mommy-daughter dates’ and since we found out we are able to come out today safely we decided to have our first mommy-daughter date … we are going to eat outside and get our nails done next,” says Angelica and Analia who were eating at The Block.

In South Charleston, an Olive Tree regular is ready to enjoy a meal with friends.

“I definitely want to keep the restaurants in business so I think that’s like a positive to still give them customers with still social distancing so I’m looking forward to just going out to dinner and still be waited on to some extent,” says Kaylee Knapp who was picking up lunch.

Not everyone is jumping at the chance to get back into restaurants. I took the question to twitter:

“It’s really whatever makes the folks comfortable I think,” Mike Jarrouj, Olive Ttree owner.

For Olive Tree customers that include options to have a server bring the food to your table – or pick it up yourself. Back at The Block in Charleston plans are very similar including plastic utensils which can be tossed out and servers taking all health precautions. All restaurants are to follow guidelines set in the Governor’s plan.

