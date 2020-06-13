Number of recovered in Mountain State more than double active COVID cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., June 13, there have been 127,441 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,259 total cases and 88 deaths. This is an increase of only 10 cases since yesterday afternoon’s update.

At least 1,568 West Virginians have recovered from the coronavirus. The Mountain State currently reports 608 cases, less than half of the number recovered.

State confirmed cases per county include (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case):

Barbour (10/0)

Berkeley (361/17)

Boone (17/0)

Braxton (3/0)

Brooke (4/1)

Cabell (70/2)

Calhoun (2/0)

Clay (8/0)

Fayette (54/0)

Gilmer (10/0)

Grant (15/1)

Greenbrier (13/0)

Hampshire (35/0)

Hancock (18/2)

Hardy (40/0)

Harrison (45/1)

Jackson (141/0)

Jefferson (201/5)

Kanawha (238/7)

Lewis (8/0)

Lincoln (5/0)

Logan (21/0)

Marion (51/2)

Marshall (37/1)

Mason (16/0)

McDowell (6/0)

Mercer (14/0)

Mineral (49/2)

Mingo (9/3)

Monongalia (128/14)

Monroe (8/1)

Morgan (18/1)

Nicholas (7/0)

Ohio (54/0)

Pendleton (11/2)

Pleasants (3/1)

Pocahontas (20/1)

Preston (19/5)

Putnam (41/1)

Raleigh (22/1)

Randolph (141/0)

Ritchie (2/0)

Roane (10/0)

Summers (1/0)

Taylor (9/1)

Tucker (5/0)

Tyler (3/0)

Upshur (6/1)

Wayne (104/0)

Wetzel (9/0)

Wirt (4/0)

Wood (52/3)

Wyoming (5/0)

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories