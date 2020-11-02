Numbers rise again; West Virginia urges more COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State has now recorded more than 25-thousand COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 7 more deaths since Friday. The number of people hospitalized has also set another record. While most states have far worse problems than West Virginia, public health leaders are worried some people are letting their guard down, when they be focused on safety.

“Showing up to get tested, by wearing our masks, by physically distancing, by washing our hands. By avoiding crowds, avoiding places indoor where your going to take your mask off, or where you don’t wear a mask,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID 19 Czar.

The emphasis remains on testing, with 42 drive-thru locations set up today in 19 West Virginia counties. The state is spending more than one-million dollars per day on testing, and only has 80 million dollars in federal aid left in the testing account. Still the governor says the fastest way to catch potential spreaders is to get tested now.

“If you don’t ever feel any symptoms of sickness, and you are asymptomatic,you’re infecting your loved ones, and they may very well die. So why not be tested?” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

West Virginia has already conducted nearly 800-thousand tests. They cost approximately 100 dollars each.

“To give you a snapshot of how much worse things are here, last Monday West Virginia has more than 44-hundred active COVID-19 cases. Today that number is more than 55-hundred. That’s a 35-percent increase in just one week,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

