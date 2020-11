HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Nurses with the Cabell-Huntington Hospital have voted to authorize a 10-day strike notice, if needed.

The Nurses’ Union and hospital administrators have been negotiating for nine months.

Health insurance costs, sick leave benefits, and hospital staffing have been sticking points in the contract talks.

