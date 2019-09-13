Nurses warn patients about Sepsis

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — September is National Sepsis Awareness Month, and nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital hosted an event on Friday morning to educate the public about sepsis.

Nurses tell us sepsis can come from an infection stemming from something as small as an ingrown hair. They say there is no single sign of Sepsis.

Symptoms of Sepsis include shivering, fever, extreme pain, pale-ness, shortness of breath, and feeling like you might die.

“Part of the reason that Sepsis has become such an issue is because of antibiotics that have been either over prescribed or not used properly,” said Sepsis Nurse Lauri Martinich.

Nurses say if you think you have an infection or Sepsis, it’s very important to speak with your doctor or go to the emergency room immediately.

“Time is of the essence. If Sepsis goes too long without treatment, you will die,” said Martinich.

According to the CDC, Sepsis kills more than 270, 000people per year and there are over one million cases of sepsis each year.