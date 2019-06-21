Nursing home closes, patients find new facilities

A local nursing home facility abruptly announced Thursday it is closing its doors for good, and many are in the dark about exactly what happened.

It’s been an incredibly stressful day for the family members of patients at Rivers Bend nursing home facility in South Point, Ohio. Not only is the staff left without a job, but family members say they are overwhelmed to have to quickly find a new home for their loved ones.

Logan resident Linda Marsh explains can’t believe it. In less than 24 hours her family has been suddenly tasked with figuring out where take her brother, a veteran.

“We found out from his grandson that he had not been moved yet and he was still down here and it was anytime within the next 48 hours he would be moved, so I got in the car and came down today, and i just made it,” Marsh said.

Marsh, like so many, had no clue there was anything wrong. The owner of the facility nowhere to be found. Leaving both caregivers and family members with many unanswered questions. Jim Joy’s wife has lived here for several years. He was one of the first to find out about the nursing home closing straight from the owners mouth.

“It happened very quickly,” Joy said. “I came for a visit yesterday morning and the owner pulled me aside, into his office, and said they were closing down and that’s the first anybody knew about it. The staff didn’t even know about it then, that’s how quick it was”.

While the staff has been left without employment, patients will not go without. Ambulances from all over the region have been at the facility transporting patients to new locations.

“With that we were lucky. I’ve noticed ambulances here from Gallipolis so they’re placing people over a very wide area. The logistics of this have been horrendous,” Joy said.

A spokesperson the Ohio Department of Health tells 13 News the owner should have contacted them 90-days before closure to ensure the facility could help get residents where they needed to be. Something officials have done in less than 48 hours. The spokesperson added they were told the closure is due to the owner not being able to make payroll.