OAK HILL, OH (WOWK)—The Oak Hill Police Department says they need help identifying a subject in the photos below.

Courtesy: Oak Hill Police Department

The photos were taken on Feb. 2 at around 11:34 a.m. from the CVS in Oak Hill.

Anyone with information about the subject should contact the Oak Hill Police Department at 740-682-6301.