Oak Hill Police file charges in invasion of privacy case at tanning salon

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Oak Hill Police filed charges in an invasion of privacy case at a Fayette County tanning salon.
Brian Lanham, 33, of Oak Hill is charged with numerous counts of Criminal Invasion of Privacy, Oak Hill Police say. Each charge carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and $5,000.
Police say they began the investigation at “The Hive” tanning salon after a complaint was filed about video being taken of customers while they were tanning.
A customer told police she thought someone was using a cellphone to take video of her as she was in the tanning room, according to the police department. The suspected cellphone was seized. Investigators say they found multiple videos of customers who were unaware they were being videoed.
