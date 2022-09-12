OAK HILL, OH (WOWK) – Oak Hill Union Local School District says campuses were closed today, Monday, Sept. 12 due to concerning content on social media.

District officials say the administrative team learned of social media content last night, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, that led to the decision to close the campuses. Officials say they contacted law enforcement, and based on the investigation, there “does not appear to be an immediate threat” to the school or community.

School is expected to return to a regular schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

According to school district officials, a voice message and text alert were sent to parents to notify them of the closure. Officials say, however, it seems “most recipients” did not receive the voice message, and they are looking into that matter to make sure the issue is addressed.