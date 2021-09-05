Oak Leaf Festival canceled on last day due to positive COVID-19 cases

OAK HILL, WV (WVN)– The Oak Leaf Festival was canceled on Sunday, September 5, 2021, due to several volunteers and workers testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, members are working with the Fayette County Health Department for contact tracing. The release also states that if you attended the festival on Saturday, September 4, 2021, you should consider yourself exposed.

Bill Hannabass is the City Manager of Oak Hill. He said from now until further notice, no festival, or activities will be allowed on public grounds.

“There is not going to be any festivals allowed on public property until further notice, I don’t know how long that will be, “Hannabass, told 59News.

Several free testing sites are around the county for those who want to get tested. Medical professionals are urging people not to go to Med Express or the local hospital to be tested for COVID-19, due to the hospital system working above capacity taking care of critically ill patients.

Here is a complete list of sites:

Fayette County Health Department (new location behind Med Express) Monday,

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 am – 2 pm

• Ruby Welcome Center – Tuesday, 10 am – 2 pm

• Walgreens daily by appointment

• Smithers Gateway Center Thursday, 3 pm – 6 pm

• Meadow Bridge High School – Tuesday and Thursday 10 am – 12 pm

• Midland Trail High School – Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 12 pm

• Rainelle Medical Center – Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 12 pm

• New River Health Scarbro – Tuesday – Friday 9 am – 3 pm