IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK ) — The Oakley Clark Collins bridge will be closed for bridge inspections Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 am until 3:00 pm.

ODOT says motorists will be detoured through U-S 52 and the Ashland twin bridges at Coal Grove while crews work on the inspections.

The bridge will still be open to evening and overnight travel.

Keep an eye out for increased traffic on U-S 52 in Ohio and on Winchester Avenue in Kentucky as more motorists use the twin bridges.