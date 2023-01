CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Saturday for a fire on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia.

Dispatchers said the fire happened in the 400 block of Pacific Street.

Charleston Fire Department said it was a fully-involved fire, but all occupants made it out of the structure. Firefighters were able to eventually extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.