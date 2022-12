ST ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — St. Albans WV Fire Department (SFD) says crews responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue.

The fire started around 12:49 a.m. on Sunday, SFD says.

Officials say all occupants were able to get out of the home and crews quickly suppressed the fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Various departments responded for mutual aid and The American Red Cross was contacted for relief. SFD says disaster kits were given to the occupants of the home.

SFD says Fire Marshal 906 is investigating.