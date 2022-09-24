CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – OktoberWest is back in Charleston tonight to raise money for the local community.

Charleston Main Streets – West Side says the event will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side and will run through 9 p.m. This includes the 200 and 300 blocks of Washington Street West, the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue and the 700 block of Bigley Avenue.

The event is one of the largest craft beer and traditional German Octoberfest festivals in West Virginia, and organizers say a record-breaking crowd of 2,300 attendees came out for OktoberWest in 2021 after being put on hiatus due to the pandemic. It is also the largest fundraiser of the year for Charleston Main Streets – West Side.

Organizers have a line up of musicians with Shelem taking the stage from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by Artikal Sound System from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. and headliner Bumpin Uglies taking the stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

OktoberWest will also include events such as a stein holding, keg rolling, sausage toss, and beer belly and best traditional dress contests, organizers say.

According to organizers, all funds raised during the event will go toward programs, public art and community and economic revitalization projects on the West Side.