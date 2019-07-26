ODOT crew struck, officials and crews urge drivers to be cautious and ‘move over’

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — Whether it’s road repairs or cutting grass, work crews often face unnecessary danger. Dangers that ODOT crews say you could help them avoid.

Thursday was a regular day for Carl Copas, a 17-year veteran worker at ODOT.

“[It was] sunny, no problems, you know, until later in the afternoon.

During the afternoon, Copas and his crew were setting up signs advising people mowing was ahead.

“The signs are up, they’re stationed at certain areas, you’ve got them everywhere from two miles up to one mile up,” said Chris Niziol, ODOT Transportation Administrator with Scioto County District 9.

Just after setting up those signs, Copas felt the impact of a driver crashing into the crash attenuator.

“And it wasn’t three minutes, and bam I got hit,” said Copas.

However, Copas tells 13 News this isn’t the first time something like this has happened to him before. He’s been struck four times in the last two years.

The cost to replace a crash attenuator can be over $60,000 dollars.

“Considering $60,000 dollars or a life, that’s very minimal,” said Niziol.

Officials say the message is pretty simple, if you see signs and arrows, just move over, or get pulled over.

“The law is to move over. To get in the opposite lane of the project,” said Niziol. “So slow down very slowly and work your way into the other lane.”

Now, workers are asking motorists to help them stay safe.

“People need to slow down and pay attention to what’s in front of them,” said Copas.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, ODOT crews were struck 200 times last year.

Of the 200, four highway workers, including one ODOT worker, were killed.

Officials want to remind you to slow down and move over as crews want to go home to their families every night just like everybody else.