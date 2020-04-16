ODOT: Traffic decreases by almost 50% last week

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Across the Buckeye State, Ohioans are adhering to Governor Mike DeWine’s “Stay-At-Home” Order. That’s according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says data compiled from the close to 200 live counting stations across the state is able to show this. Those live counting stations monitor the number of cars on the road every day.

The nearest counting station in our viewing area is located on US 52 in Franklin Furnace.

Bruning says Ohio has seen an overall 30% decrease in traffic just over the March of 2020. He adds traffic was down 47.5% during the first week of April 2020.

“What we’ve seen is a continuous decrease across the board. There’s really not one region of the state that’s not traveling more than others,” Bruning said. “Across the board, across the state of Ohio we are seeing more people staying home.”

Less traffic on the roads means truck drivers can get to their destinations faster, delivering essential supplies to stores, delivering PPE to first responders, and delivering food just to name a few.

The biggest drop in traffic, according to Bruning, comes on the weekends.

“The first weekend in April, we were seeing traffic volumes down about 62% in rural Ohio,” Bruning said. “[It’s] emblematic of the fact that on the weekends, a lot of the trips that you’re taking are those non-essential trips. Those trips for pleasure, those trips for entertainment.”

Bruning says ODOT is making sure its crews stay safe. Work is now being done in crews of 3 rather than in crews of 10 so workers are able to keep social distancing guidelines. Bruning said the safety of ODOT crews is their top priority.

