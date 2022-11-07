HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County says it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m.

Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin Buckner assisted at the scene. Buckner volunteers for Van VFD in neighboring Boone County.

“He happened to be in the area visiting family, had his gear in his truck, and kindly jumped in to lend a helping hand!” Cora VFD said on Facebook.

When crews arrived, neighbors said someone was possibly still inside the structure. Cora VFD says the information was immediately relayed to 911 dispatchers and all incoming emergency crews.

Responders swiftly deployed both interior and exterior attack lines while crews set up below Fairlawn Street, establishing a water supply to firefighters at the structure above.

Emergency officials searched the entire residence for the potential victim, but no one was found in the home. An overhaul of the structure was done and hot spots were eliminated to prevent rekindling or exposure to neighboring homes. All responders cleared the scene and returned to normal service.