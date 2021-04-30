Officer-involved shooting on Charleston’s West Side

Video Courtesy: Jerry Waters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one Charleston police officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.
Details at this point are few but the shooting was first reported about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.
One witness tells 13 News she heard three shots.
Video from the scene showed EMT’s putting a person in an ambulance after the shooting.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.