Officer-involved shooting on Charleston’s West Side

by: Bailey Brautigan

Video Courtesy: Jerry Waters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one Charleston police officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Details at this point are few but the shooting was first reported about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.

One witness tells 13 News she heard three shots.

Video from the scene showed EMT’s putting a person in an ambulance after the shooting.

