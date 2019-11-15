Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Officers exposed to suspected fentanyl during Huntington drug bust

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
US Attorney: Enough Fentanyl to Kill 150,000 Seized in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say several police officers were exposed to a substance believed to be the powerful opioid fentanyl during a drug bust.

Huntington police Chief Hank Dial says in a news release that members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force entered a home on Wednesday and saw a suspect trying to destroy drug evidence.

Dial says several officers were exposed, and they were treated by paramedics at the scene. The statement didn’t specify how many officers were exposed.

Four people were charged in the bust and more than 24 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized along with two sets of digital scales and cash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events