CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officers in the community don’t always get the recognition they deserve for the work they do every day. However, some of them were honored for their life-savings efforts.

At the Kanawha County Commission meeting Thursday, April 14, those officers received awards and public recognition. Officers say it feels good to be shown in a positive way.

Home Confinement Deputy Keith Washburn says one of his clients came to visit him at his office. Not long after that, the client went outside and was having a panic attack.

“He ended up passing out, stopped breathing and his heart stopped,” Washburn said.

Deputy Washburn immediately started CPR, but then he got tired. But luckily, someone else was there to step in at the right moment.

“So, I stopped to help. CPR gets tiring after a while. He wasn’t breathing, didn’t have a pulse,” Matt Petty, Corporal for the Charleston Police Department said. “With the combined effort of myself and Washburn doing CPR, we were able to get a pulse back and he started breathing and then the medic unit arrived, took over, got him to the hospital, and ultimately he’s alive today.”

Corporal Matt Petty says he sees more incidents like this than he would like, especially since the heroin and opioid epidemic. However, Washburn says he’s prepared for things like this.

“I’ve got a bunch of years in the military and a retired deputy, so I don’t get scared anymore. Just after the fact you get a little nervous to make sure you did the right thing,” Washburn said.

Officers say it feels good to be recognized for their life-saving efforts.

“Sometimes the pats on the back don’t come. It’s more complaints than anything, but it’s good to be recognized when you do something that is not necessarily in your training but it’s something that you need to know because you never know what could happen,” Petty said.

Another home confinement officer, a Charleston police officer and also an undercover deputy also received awards for their work.