Officers potentially exposed to fentanyl

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Police officers were treated at a hospital yesterday after possible exposure to fentanyl powder while on the job.

The Ashland Police Department says officers were responding to a traffic stop where a suspect allegedly resisted officers, sending the suspected fentanyl powder into the air. Paramedics were called to the scene and the officers involved have been treated and released from the hospital.

The suspects involved were taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

The police department shared their thanks to the Boyd County EMS and the Boyd County jail for their response as well as ServPro for decontaminating the officers’ vehicles and uniforms.