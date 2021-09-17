Officers actively search two scenes following shots fired call

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are searching two scenes following a shots fired call early Friday morning.

According to dispatchers, a shots fired call came in near the intersection of Capitol Street and Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston around 2 a.m.

No injuries have been reported but shell casings were found in that area while police investigated. Police tape was also being wrapped in the area as part of the investigation.

A possible suspect related to the call fled east on Kanawha Boulevard.

Farther east on Kanawha Boulevard between Ruffner and Elizabeth Streets eastbound, police were investigating a second scene. The eastbound lanes of the boulevard were shut down while they investigated.

Dispatchers say the two scenes are related.

We’ll provide more information on this developing story as soon as new details emerge.