FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—The sister of Tommy Robinson, a Flatwoods police officer who was shot in the line of duty on Monday, was the dispatcher on call when her brother was shot.

Greenup County E911 Director Buford Hurley tells 13 news that Robinson’s sister was nervous when she heard the gunshots, but she handled the situation well. He said she was emotional after the call.

On Monday, Flatwoods PD was trying to arrest a suspect, later identified as Jonathan Smithers, for drug possession when he attempted to flee the scene. Officers say that’s when Smithers allegedly shot Robinson in the neck.

On Wednesday, Flatwoods Police Chief David Smith confirmed that officer Robinson is still recovering in the hospital.

Robinson has been with the department since August of 2021 and previously worked for the Catlettsburg Police Department.