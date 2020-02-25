Officials: Washington Street building must be demolished

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A building deemed an immediate risk to public health and safety in Charleston will be demolished.

The building, located on the 1500 block of Washington Street East and resulting in the roadway being shut down, will be demolished at noon on Tuesday.

The determination to demolish the building came as a result of work done over the weekend to the building, which resulting in additional structural defects.

According to a release, the most likely cause of the brick failure last week was due to water getting into the brick wall and expanding during freezing cycles, which loosened the mortar joints and pushed bricks outward.