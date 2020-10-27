Official Halloween dates have changed in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Parents and kids across the tri-state are gearing up for Halloween this weekend, but in some locations there have been some last minute changes to the plans.

Originally, Halloween was scheduled back in August to take place on the 29th for kids across Cabell County, but it seems no on told mother nature and now it has been rescheduled due to expected bad weather.

“The word came out pretty early in the week that there was going to be inclement weather, and we felt like if there was a way to safely allow more people to trick-or-treat, given that things have been pretty abnormal, that we should try to do that.” Mayor Chris Tatum, Barboursville, WV

The Cabell County Commission, along with the mayors of Barboursville, Milton, and Huntington, all announced this week Halloween Trick-or-Treating has been delayed from the 29th to its true calendar date on the 31st.

“We took it from the approach of: lets move it to a date where kids are not going to have to get out into the rain, but lets also pass along some very strong safety guidelines.” Bryan Chambers, director of communications, City of Huntington

The Cabell County Commission, along with the mayors of Barboursville and Milton released guidelines on how to safely Trick-or-Treat this year.

Those guidelines include staying in small groups while Trick-or-Treating, maintaining social distance, washing hands often, and to stay away from crowded doorways and porches.

Don’t stay right inside your doorstep where kids might be touching doorknobs or your doorhandle. Bryan Chambers, director of communications, City of Huntington

Officials also say you should consider wearing a face mask when you can.

What we’re saying is if you are able to wear a face-covering that covers your nose and mouth, then wear that as well. Mayor Chris Tatum, Barboursville, WV

So we can all keep the tradition alive on Halloween night…safely.

In a time that things are so abnormal, we really feel like this is a way to give a little sense of normalcy. Mayor Chris Tatum, Barboursville, WV

