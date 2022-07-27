FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Residents of Cow Creek in Floyd County will have restored power around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. on Wednesday after a significant outage.

Officials with Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative Cooperation (RECC) say the outage started on Tuesday when a whole circuit blew out in Cow Creek, leaving 300 people without power.

Floyd County officials closed a road in Cow Creek where water, erosion and trees created hazards. Electricians could not access the road to make repairs.

Big Sandy RECC officials tell 13 News that neighbors gave workers rides on side-by-side vehicles, helping them get into the area to restore as much power as possible.

Late Tuesday night, electricians were able to back-feed and get the majority of people’s power on. There were still several broken poles, and throughout Wednesday the electrical workers cleaned up storm damages.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Big Sandy RECC has the power disconnected for about 20 more minutes while finishing up the work. Power should be fully reconnected within an hour or two, officials say.