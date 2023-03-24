CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston will be hosting city-wide clean-up events in April.

According to City officials, the “Team Up to Clean Up” events are part of an effort to clean up and beautify Charleston. Officials say the city is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for the events through the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s “Make It Shine” program.

The first event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 and will focus on the areas of the West Side, North Charleston and Bigley Avenue with the supply pickup location at Mary C. Snow Elementary School. The second event is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29, and will focus on Kanawha City, South Hills, the East End and Downtown with the supply pickup location at the Kanawha City Community Center.

“Our city-wide clean-up events are a great way to strengthen our sense of community, get in a few steps, network with other groups and individuals and beautify our streets and neighborhoods,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are thrilled to, once again, work alongside our community members, local businesses and organizations to ‘Team Up to Clean Up!'”

Local businesses, organizations, and community members are encouraged to participate, and complete the online form to participate. The form includes a volunteer waiver and release form prior to the events.

City officials say they will be providing supplies, t-shirts, snacks and water at the events. They also say anyone who has a litter picker should bring their own due to the City’s limited supply.