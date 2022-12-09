UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder says he is looking into an alleged pursuit in the Enslow Park area related to the lockdown at Meadows Elementary School.

At this time, Huntington Police Department (HPD) does not have further details on the pursuit.

13 News also reached out to Cabell County 911 for more information. They advised our team to reach out to West Virginia State Police, which we have done as well.

Several law enforcement vehicles recently left the area, and the school is no longer on lockdown.

This story will be updated if and when more information comes in.

UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 3:28 p.m.): The lockdown was lifted at Meadows Elementary School in Huntington, West Virginia.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Jedd Flowers with Cabell County Schools says Meadows Elementary School at 1601 Washington Blvd. in Huntington is on lockdown.

The Huntington Police Department enforced the lockdown due to officer activity in the neighborhood.

Cabell County dispatchers say they believe a West Virginia State Police pursuit turned into a foot chase in the Enslow Park area.

There does not appear to be a threat at the school, Flowers says.

The school system says the dismissal of students will be delayed until the lockdown is lifted.