Officials: Package found on barge in South Shore, Kentucky not a bomb

Emergency personnel are responding near the MarkWest Hydrocarbon Plant in South Shore. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Lane Ball)

SOUTH SHORE, KY (WOWK) – Emergency personnel responded to a petroleum facility in South Shore with multiple fire departments on scene and the FBI was also involved.

Our crew at the scene says the roads near the MarkWest Hydrocarbon Plant were closed and railroad traffic near the facility was closed as well.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Goodall, the call came in as another suspicious package on a barge, but was discovered to be “a part in a box.”

This incident comes after authorities found an explosive device on a third towboat this month last night. Authorities say this is not related to those incidents.