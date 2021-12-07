Officials say Huntington High School will remain open after threat

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials say that Huntington High School will remain open following a threat made towards students.

Jedd Flowers, Director of Communications of Cabell County Schools says that they received reports of a threat made towards students at the school and that the Huntington Police Department is investigating.

Flowers says the police department is putting additional officers at the school for enhanced security.

He says the school will remain open and on a regular schedule.