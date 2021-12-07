All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Officials say Huntington High School will remain open after threat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOWK File

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials say that Huntington High School will remain open following a threat made towards students.

Jedd Flowers, Director of Communications of Cabell County Schools says that they received reports of a threat made towards students at the school and that the Huntington Police Department is investigating.

Flowers says the police department is putting additional officers at the school for enhanced security.

He says the school will remain open and on a regular schedule.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS