Ogle pleads guilty for charges stemming from 2018 shooting of CPD officer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man pleaded guilty today for charges stemming from the 2018 shooting of a Charleston Police officer.

Bryan Ogle pleaded guilty today for charges including Attempted Murder, Assault in the Commission of a Felony, Battery and Escape and was sentenced consecutively for a total of 6-30 years in the Department of Corrections, according to Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maryclaire Akers.

Ogle will now face a federal indictment for felon in possession of a firearm.

On Feb. 10, 2018, Ogle was at CAMC General Division receiving treatment after an arrest by Montgomery Police Ofc. J. Perrine. While there, Ogle escaped Perrine’s custody, according to information provided by Akers.

While attempting to flee the building, the defendant attacked CAMC security guard Andrew Jarrell, causing injury to his eyes and head. The defendant was later found hiding in an outside stairwell by Perrine and CPD Ofc. Christian Harshbarger.

While attempting to place the defendant in custody, Perrine suffered a subdural hematoma and was disarmed. After Ogle gained control of Perrine’s weapon, the defendant shot Harshbarger. The bullet was deflected by Officer Harshbarger’s body worn camera.

