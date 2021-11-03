Oh, Christmas Cave? Ohio’s free attraction spotlights reason for the season

Kevin Craft Photography

Kevin Craft Photography

Kevin Craft Photography

Kevin Craft Photography

MINFORD, OH (WJW) — Those looking for a holiday attraction right here in the Tri-State may need to look no farther than Minford, Ohio.

The Christmas Cave experience in Minford is put on by White Gravel Mines Productions and takes revelers through old mines while highlighting the birth of Jesus.

Visitors can expect a 30-minute self-guided light display experience underground, which stays at a nice 55 degrees all year long.

The Christmas Cave experience starts Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 18 every Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The attraction is free and open to all, although guests are asked to consider giving a $1 donation.

More than 28,000 people visited the Christmas event last year, according to cave management.

Find out more about the Christmas Cave right here.