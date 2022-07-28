DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) is being deployed to Kentucky to help with flood rescue efforts.

OH-TF1 said in a release Thursday that they received orders for immediate deployment to eastern and southeastern Kentucky. The state’s Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Thursday morning and activated the Kentucky National Guard due to heavy flooding.

Beshear said Thursday night that eight people in Kentucky died amid the flooding. The governor said hundreds of people have lost their homes.

Task Force Public Information Officer Phil Sinewe said, “The team trains for a wide variety of rescue needs, and one of them is water rescue. The members can function in both swift and static water situations. The team will place 16 highly trained personnel along with boats and logistical supplies directly into the field to assist our neighbors in Kentucky. While OHTF1 is proud to service the entire country, the citizens of Ohio should be extra proud to assist neighbors so close to home.”

OH-TF1 met at their Vandalia headquarters to leave between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lexington National Weather Service called it a particularly dangerous situation, and issued several Flash Flood Emergencies.