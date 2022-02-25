LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson are seeking the public’s help after the indictment of a Lawrence County man on voyeurism and child pornography charges.

68-year-old Richard Slack of Chesapeake, Ohio was indicted on February 23rd on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Slack was a former co-owner of a funeral home in South Point and is alleged to have invaded the privacy of others by videotaping and filming for sexual gratification.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson, 10 of the 21 charges are second-degree felonies, meaning Slack could end up facing eight to 12 years in prison for each count if found guilty.

The Wallace Family Funeral Home owner Beth Wallace released a statement on Thursday regarding Slack’s indictment.

I am aware that there has been a criminal indictment concerning my former business partner, Richard Slack. I can share that after 10 years of working together, Mr. Slack and I parted ways last year. I have since begun my own funeral home business, Wallace Family Funeral Home, which I operate with my family at the former location of Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Because the subject of Mr. Slack’s indictment is a criminal matter, I am unfortunately not at liberty to speak about any of the details. However, I would personally like to express my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the individuals and their families who have been identified as victims in this case, which includes myself and my family. Beth Wallace, Wallace Family Funeral Home Owner

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling BCI’s tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or by filing a tip anonymously online.