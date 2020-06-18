Ohio couple arrested on drug charges

Marcus Miller, 45, and Deborah Trowbridge, 52, were arrested after police found suspected drugs and suspected drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant. June 18, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A West Portsmouth couple has been arrested after police found suspected drugs and suspected drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Interim Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer say Marcus Miller, 45, and Deborah Trowbridge, 52, were arrested after Southern Ohio Drug Taskforce officers and Portsmouth Police Department SWAT executed a narcotics-related search warrant at their home around 8 a.m. June 18, 2020, on Slab Run Road in West Portsmouth.

During the search, officers say they seized 69 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 21 grams of suspected heroin, 71 suspected Oxycodone 5mg pills, 3 handguns, digital scales, 567 grams of an unidentified crystalline substance, $7,193 cash, and additional evidence of alleged drug trafficking. Police say the estimated street value of suspected drugs seized is $9,700.

Police seized several suspected narcotics and suspected drug paraphernalia as well as handguns while executing a search warrant in West Portsmouth. (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Miller and Trowbridge are charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the first degree. Miller is also charged with Having a Weapon While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree, and also had a warrant for his arrest on a previously issued indictment by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court.

Police say Miller and Trowbridge were taken to the Scioto County Jail and are to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020.

