COLUMBUS, OH (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting the state’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2021-22 flu season.

The death was an 8-month-old boy from Ashland County.

According to ODH, there have been 972 flu-associated hospitalizations reported in Ohio so far this flu season compared with 108 reported during the same time period within the 2020-21 influenza season, which saw an unusually low amount of influenza compared to more typical flu seasons.

At this point in the 2019-20 flu season, there were 10,540 hospitalizations.

ODH attributes the low flu numbers in 2020-21 to COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing masks, staying home and social distancing.

Flu activity typically peaks between December and February. More information about flu and flu activity in Ohio is available at www.flu.ohio.gov.