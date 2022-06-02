COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has announced the dates for this year’s free fishing weekend.

Ohio’s annual free fishing weekend will provide all Ohio residents the chance to fish at any one of hundreds of public fishing locations on June 18 and 19.

The weekend is the only time Ohio residents 16 and older can fish public waters without purchasing a fishing license. Ohio residents can fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters, including those of Lake Erie and the Ohio River. All other fishing regulations, size limits and bag limits apply.

The Division of Wildlife hosts one free fishing weekend each year. It’s estimated that 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the state every year, according to a release from the ODNR.

