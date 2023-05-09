VIDEO: Previous Coverage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — An inmate with violent tendencies who escaped a facility in the Franklin Furnace, Ohio, area on Saturday was taken into custody on Tuesday.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Eric Parkins, of Parkersburg, was taken into custody by the Parkersburg Police Department.
They say that Parkins’ criminal history includes battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, fugitive from justice, assault, possession of drugs, violation of a protection order, and felony stalking.
Parkins and 45-year-old Timothy Moore, of Millfield, Ohio, escaped the STAR Community Justice Center at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday. Moore was taken into custody “shortly after” escaping by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Parkins and Moore were in the facility on drug-related charges.