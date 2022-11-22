IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Harvest for the Hungry in Ironton, Ohio, held a drive-through pick-up to help their neighbors in need this holiday season.

The organization distributed Thanksgiving meals to those in need today, Nov. 22, 2022. Harvest for the Hungry is a food pantry that has operated since 1992 and they rely 100% on donations. Their work has become even more necessary as prices rise due to inflation.

“People are worried this year because the high price of food. The quote-unquote ‘turkey shortage’ and the price of fuel,” said Diane Porter of Harvest for the Hungry. “So it’s all compounded for the people to be a little more desperate to fill in around the edges, you know, for that special dinner because, let’s face it, turkeys are expensive this year.”

Community members began lining up as early as 4:30 a.m. to get a box for their families.