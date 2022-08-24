GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stopped by Gallia County this afternoon to discuss grant funding awarded to local law enforcement.

The Gallipolis Police Department and Gallia County Sheriff’s Office are both receiving grant money through DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction grant program.

The program has awarded more than $37 million dollars to 119 Ohio law enforcement agencies.

“Both agencies, like I’ve said, are directing these funds to support the retention of their current workforce because law enforcement staffing has a direct impact on the safety of the citizens,” said DeWine.

After visiting Gallia County, DeWine and his team headed to the Collins Career Center in Chesapeake.