Ohio Governor recommends postponing elections

COLUMBUS (WOWK) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommends Ohio primary be postponed.

Fifty people have been confirmed to have coronavirus in Ohio.

The voting would take place on June 2nd instead of this week.

It is my recommendation that we postpone in-person voting until June 2, 2020. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

