CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two states in our viewing area are very goofy, while another one’s funny bone needs some work, according to a study by gambling.com.

The study shows that Ohio and Kentucky are in the top 20 states with the biggest jokesters, while West Virginia is near the bottom. Ohio is ranked ninth and Kentucky is tied with North Carolina for the nineteenth spot.

West Virginia – on the other hand – is near the bottom of states that do not joke around. West Virginia is ranked eighth in the top 10 states that don’t joke around, according to the study.

The top 20 states include:

1. Nevada

2. New York

3. California

4. Illinois

5. Colorado

6. Arizona

7. New Jersey

8. Washington

9. Ohio

10. Indiana

11. Rhode Island

12. Oregon

13. Massachusetts

14. Minnesota

15. Maryland

16. Florida

17. Utah

18. Pennsylvania

19 (t). North Carolina

19 (t). Kentucky

The states at the bottom include:

1. Montana

2. North Dakota

3. Wyoming

4. Idaho

5. Louisiana

6. New Mexico

7. South Dakota

8. West Virginia

9. New Hampshire

10. Oklahoma

The study says they came to this conclusion by using Google Trends data on popular comedy search terms over the past year, number of comedy clubs per capita using Dead Frog and World Population Review, number of hireable comedy acts using Entertainers Worldwide and World Population Review, and comedy-related Meetup social groups using Meetup and World Population Review.