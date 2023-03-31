CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two states in our viewing area are very goofy, while another one’s funny bone needs some work, according to a study by gambling.com.
The study shows that Ohio and Kentucky are in the top 20 states with the biggest jokesters, while West Virginia is near the bottom. Ohio is ranked ninth and Kentucky is tied with North Carolina for the nineteenth spot.
West Virginia – on the other hand – is near the bottom of states that do not joke around. West Virginia is ranked eighth in the top 10 states that don’t joke around, according to the study.
The top 20 states include:
- 1. Nevada
- 2. New York
- 3. California
- 4. Illinois
- 5. Colorado
- 6. Arizona
- 7. New Jersey
- 8. Washington
- 9. Ohio
- 10. Indiana
- 11. Rhode Island
- 12. Oregon
- 13. Massachusetts
- 14. Minnesota
- 15. Maryland
- 16. Florida
- 17. Utah
- 18. Pennsylvania
- 19 (t). North Carolina
- 19 (t). Kentucky
The states at the bottom include:
- 1. Montana
- 2. North Dakota
- 3. Wyoming
- 4. Idaho
- 5. Louisiana
- 6. New Mexico
- 7. South Dakota
- 8. West Virginia
- 9. New Hampshire
- 10. Oklahoma
The study says they came to this conclusion by using Google Trends data on popular comedy search terms over the past year, number of comedy clubs per capita using Dead Frog and World Population Review, number of hireable comedy acts using Entertainers Worldwide and World Population Review, and comedy-related Meetup social groups using Meetup and World Population Review.