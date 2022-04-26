MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Army National Guard has agreed to provide an undisclosed number of M-113 armored personnel carriers, used to transport soldiers and equipment across battlefields, to Ukraine.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety is collecting hundreds of pieces of surplus or expired personal protective gear that will go to members of the Ukraine civilian territorial defense. Governor DeWine says more than two dozen law enforcement agencies in the state also agreed to donate unneeded equipment.

So far, approximately 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, or vests and plates have been donated. However, that number could go up as local law officials like Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood say they are more than willing to help.

I think it’s just a great chance for us to let go of some unneeded stuff that we don’t use or items that we have retired or things that they may find very essential. Sheriff Keith Wood, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Wood goes on to say they are treating this conflict as if it was happening in their own backyard.

We also spoke with several residents in the areas and many are echoing the sheriff’s words, saying it’s all about protecting lives.

It’s going to protect somebody who right now is under the gun and they need all the protection they can get. It’s a terrible thing that they’re doing to families, homes, and children and especially the children. Gordon Fisher, Meigs County resident

Governor DeWine is encouraging any agency with a surplus of resources to contact their local State Highway Patrol Post to arrange for a transfer of the equipment. The donations will then be delivered by the non-profit organization “Fund to Aid Ukraine.”