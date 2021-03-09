Ohio: Looking ahead with hope

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — The Buckeye State has reached an anniversary many people never thought they would see.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the first three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

Locals in the area say the past year has been hard, but they’re looking ahead to brighter days.

“No way two years ago, if somebody said this was gonna happen…you know you wouldn’t have believed it! You would’ve thought ‘man them people is off the wall,'” Bill Harper of Lawrence County says.

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit says he remembers the day he heard:

“‘Ohio gets its first confirmed case.’ I was like, ‘Oh this is hitting home now.’ The initial shutdown you know it was very scary for a lot of people, particularly small businesses.” Cramblit says.

The co-owner of Dairy Bell in Chesapeake Allison Clay says opening shop in the middle of the pandemic—in the middle of winter—was terrifying.

“We’ve had so many times where we just cried and we got through it because of the help of our community,” Clay says.

Ray McKenzie, owner of A&W Eatery in Ironton—which opened just before the pandemic hit—echoes that:

“It got pretty bad. It was doing great, this place was crowded, we had business coming from everywhere. And then all of a sudden it just went nothing.” Ray McKenzie, owner, A&W Eatery

Still, both say they see signs of recovery now.

“Now that people are getting the shots, they’re not as scared, and starting to come out,” McKenzie says.

Even though many different people faced many challenging things this year, all look towards the coming year with hope.

“I think the worst thing is we haven’t been able to go to church. We just haven’t been able to go because of all this,” says Richard Keating of Lawrence County.

“We had some good friends that wasn’t so lucky that passed away because of it,” Harper says.

“I feel very good about one year from today,” Cramblit says.

No one knows for sure when this pandemic will finally end, but with the vaccine becoming more widely available and the CDC issuing new guidelines for inoculated people, normalcy may be on the horizon.

